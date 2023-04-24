WestJet flight bound for Edmonton forced to make emergency landing

Photo: Contributed WestJet Encore flight 3366 on tarmac at YLW

There were some tense moments at Kelowna International Airport Monday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to YLW just before 10 a.m. after a WestJet flight bound for Edmonton took off but was forced to turn around due to mechanical issues.

WestJet Encore 3366 was scheduled to take off at 9:04 a.m. but didn't depart until 9:55 a.m., before turning around for an emergency landing.

"We received word from the flight of a mechanical issue onboard that required the plane to turn around and request an emergency landing at YLW. We have activated our emergency response procedures out of an abundance of caution," said YLW spokesperson Cassie Brannigan.

The flight was a de Havilland Dash 8-400, twin-turboprop, "the aircraft landed without incident at approximately 10:35 a.m.," added Brannigan.

The passengers were all safe and Brannigan says "it was a mechanical issue with the flight, so WestJet will now work with the passengers to get them rebooked to Edmonton."