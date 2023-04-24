Open burning season ending soon in Central Okanagan

Photo: Loren Kerns / Flickr

Open burning season in the Central Okanagan is coming to an end on Sunday.

Eligible property owners, farmers, and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction are allowed to burn specific wood debris outdoors until the end of April as long as they follow the BC Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

Before lighting any fire, property owners must use best burning practices and call the toll-free outdoor burning hotline to make sure open burning is allowed. Both the venting and air quality must be good before burning is allowed in the Central Okanagan.

When open burning is allowed, it is recommended that debris piles should be ignited after 10 a.m. when proper venting conditions are more likely. Permit holders are required to continually supervise any burning piles and have the proper fire extinguishing equipment and tools on hand to prevent fire from spreading.

"Creating nuisance smoke from open burning is not allowed in certain areas, and violators could receive a fine or be charged with the cost of putting out the fire," said a news release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal burning on a non-burning day by calling the regional fire dispatch centre.

Central Okanagan residents are reminded to check with their local fire jurisdiction for regulations and restrictions regarding campfires, chimineas and other outdoor wood burning devices. Campfires, fire pits and outdoor burning appliances are not allowed at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Fines can be issued if anyone is caught with an illegal campfire within city limits.