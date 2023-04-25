International trio brings Chamber Music Kelowna season to a close

Photo: Contributed

Chamber Music Kelowna’s season is set to close on April 29 with an almost-sold-out concert by the Montrose Trio.

Pianist Jon Kimura Parker and violinist Martin Beaver, both Canadian, and English cellist Clive Greensmith formed the Trio in 2014 to build on their long-standing collaborations through the Tokyo String Quartet.

The evening will include what Parker describes as “Mendelssohn’s rapturous and romantic Trio in C Minor."

The program also highlights three unique voices of the 20th century, music born in the depths of WWII, music inspired by horseback riding in the Andes, and a little jazz.

Chamber Music Kelowna on Saturday will also unveil its 2023-24 concert lineup, giving concertgoers their first glimpse toward another season of music from renowned Canadian and international artists.

The CMK Montrose Trio concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Limited tickets are still available through the RCA box office at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com.