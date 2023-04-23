COSAR rescues injured hiker by boat

Photo: COSAR

It was a busy morning for The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team Sunday.

COSAR was called out to assist in removing an injured camper from Buchan Bay along the east shore of Okanagan Lake.

Two female campers were hiking through Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park to Buchan Bay when one of the campers injured herself Saturday evening.

According to COSAR, they spent the night tending to the injury but in the morning the two decided the injured woman was unable to walk out.

The campers then called RCMP, who contacted COSAR.

COSAR responded with its rescue boat and four members. Two other members remained at the incident command.

The boat team reached the campers and after assessing the injury, transported the injured woman to the Peachland Yacht Club. A waiting ambulance took her to Kelowna General Hospital.