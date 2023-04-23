BC Armwrestling Championships take over Kelowna this weekend

The province's best armwrestlers converged on Kelowna's Royal Anne Hotel this weekend for the BC championships.

More than 100 armwrestlers from all over B.C. competed at the 47th Annual BC Armwrestling Championships Sunday. Competitors ranged in age from youth to the “grand-masters” category.

British Columbia Armwrestling Association president Keith Koenig first brought the sport to B.C. in the 1970s. He says the sport is as big as it's ever been, as it's popularity has grown on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The event has been returning to Kelowna for decades, and Sunday was the 40th time it's been held in the city. In fact, the sport's World Championships were held in Kelowna back in 2008, hosting competitors from 33 countries.

While Koenig says the sport was 90 per cent strength back when he first became involved, it's now closer to 50 per cent strength and 50 per cent skill.

“These guys get very focused as you can imagine out there, because the average contest lasts three seconds,” he said. “You see some longer ones today, but you see some really short ones.”

While he says he's seen nine broken arms in his time with the sport, he notes the “phenomenal” refereeing they now have keeps injuries to a minimum.

Koenig dreamed back in the 1970s of seeing armwrestling in the Olympics, something he says is getting “closer and closer.”