Environment Canada forecast a hot week ahead across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

"You're going to want to get your sunscreen out this week. The Thompson Okanagan is expected to see temperatures in the high to mid 20s°C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15°C.

A warm front will move in across the region Monday night.

Tuesday will see a high of 18°C and sunshine.

Wednesday will warm up to 20°C with mainly sunny periods.

Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 18°C and sun.

Friday the temperature is expected to climb up to 25°C with sunshine.

Saturday will be a scorcher. Environment Canada forecasts a high of 27°C and sunshine all day.

