Bannister Automotive looking to add Cadillac building to its Highway 97 location

Photo: Contributed

Bannister Automotive Group is looking to build a second dealership on its existing Highway 97 location that will be for Cadillacs only.

The company has submitted a development permit application to the City of Kelowna to construct a new office and sales centre space on its current site. It would be located along the highway, just northeast of the A&W restaurant on the corner of Highway 97 and Leathead Road.

The current dealership building sells Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet vehicles, but it would feature only GMC and Chevys once Cadillac moves to its own facility at the edge of the lot.

The new building would be a two-storey structure, with the showroom on the ground floor and offices above.

The reconfigured parking lot would consist of approximately 241 vehicle parking stalls south of the new building and to the south, rear and north side of the existing building.

The application will make its way through city hall before coming before council.