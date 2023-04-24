Launch Okanagan, MNP conducting online budget workshop Wednesday

Photo: The Canadian Press

Money is especially tight these days, so what better time to start a budget?

Launch Okanagan, in conjunction with MNP, will be hosting an online budget workshop on Wednesday night (April 26) via Zoom, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Participants will learn how to create a budget and, more importantly, how to stick to it. They will review the steps to follow when creating a budget and will be given some tips and tools to help them integrate budgeting into their life.

“At MNP, we believe that financial literacy is a key component to personal and community success, and we are proud to partner with Launch Okanagan to bring this budget workshop to our community,” Kelowna licensed insolvency trustee Jeane Herman said in a press release.

“Through this partnership, our goal is to provide individuals with practical tools and resources to take control of their finances, to reduce stress, and to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

The workshop will be delivered on Zoom and led by Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins. Even if you can’t attend the workshop live, you can register and have the recording emailed to you. Participants are allowed to take in the workshop anonymously as well.

After the workshop, all participants will be provided with a budgeting guide and budgeting Excel worksheet to help keep their budget organized and up to date.

You can register for the event here.