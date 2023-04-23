Same winners in Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District by-election after 2021 election results were overturned

Photo: GEID

A by-election called after the results of the 2021 election were overturned has ended with the same two people being elected as trustees on the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District board.

Horst Grams and Lee-Ann Tiede beat out Taylor Sebastian and Harman Bahniwal for the two seats on the board. Grams garnered 147 votes, Tiede won 138, Sebastian got 94 votes, and 53 people voted for Bahniwal.

The by-election was held on Thursday, April 20, with an advance poll on Wednesday, April 12. Grams and Tiede, who is also the chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education, have been elected to one-year terms on the board.

One of the losing candidates from 2021, Robert Hrasko, successfully appealed that election on the grounds that the results were not valid because the vote had not taken place within one month of the improvement district’s annual general meeting, which was required.

In 2021, GEID held the election in April, a month prior to the AGM, in an effort to accommodate the provincial COVID-19 protocols at the time. However, that was outside the timing specified in the GEID’s Letters Patent. Since then, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs has issued a new Ministerial Order amending the Letters Patent to allow the AGM and election to be held at any time during the calendar year.

Hrasko's lawyer Jeff Frame told Castanet in February that he was disappointed that Justice Hardwick, in her ruling, didn't address the concerns his client had with the lack of transparency regarding absentee ballots cast in 2021.

“[The absentee ballots] were under the complete and sole control of Ms. [Dawn] Williams, the CAO of the GEID, and literally their one and only actual employee. Our concern was they have an employee directly employed by the directors who is in sole custody of the votes that are going to decide who her employer is,” Frame said.

“You're left with no choice but to just literally trust this person because there is no other person who has eyes on or control over the ballot box ... she alone has complete control over the absentee votes and she had a vested interest in who won the election.”

In her decision, Justice Hardwick noted that despite “irregularities” in the voting process, it was “clearly not a situation of intentional malfeasance or electoral tampering.”

Hrasko, the chief administrative officer for the nearby Black Mountain Irrigation District, decided not to run for a GEID trustee position in the by-election. However, he said he was disappointed Williams had once again been appointed as the returning officer.

To be eligible to cast a ballot in the by-election, voters had to be a Canadian Citizen, 18 years of age or older, a resident of BC for the prior six months, and a landowner within the GEID boundaries, or the ‘Authorized Agent” of any board or corporation that is an owner of such land. A letter from the corporation designating the Authorized Agent is also required.

Mail ballots were available upon request by contacting the improvement district office. Electors were required to give their name and address to the returning officer.

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District is a public water utility that provides water to about 23,000 people.