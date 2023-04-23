Kelowna mayor takes traffic concerns to Ministry of Transportation in Victoria

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas sat down with officials with the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure during a recent trip to Victoria to talk about improving traffic flow through the Central Okanagan.

It is one of the top priorities of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the things that we’ve expressed to community leaders and local government is that at this stage, having a good transportation network is almost as important as having affordable housing in your municipal boundaries,” says Chamber CEO Dan Rogers.

Dyas told Castanet that during his meetings in Victoria, MOTI staff went through the programs that they are considering funding in the near future along the Highway 97 corridor. They include work at Commonwealth Road intersection and a couple of intersections in West Kelowna.

“When we’re looking at establishing transit or anything to assist with the moving of traffic, it is extremely important and it is one of the priorities that council will be looking at,” said Dyas.

While he is aware of a couple of projects that will be announced in the next few months, Dyas says when it comes to larger infrastructure projects, there will need to be provincial and sometimes federal funding to get those done.

“I know of three or four that are going to be announced, depending upon when funding comes. That’s along the Highway 97 corridor and potentially one within the region of Kelowna," he said.

“We are continually advocating for those and looking at the ones that can move people around the best, and going to work hard on moving them forward."