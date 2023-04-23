Police tape at Kelowna apartment complex removed Sunday afternoon

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Police officers investigate at 1770 Abbott Street Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

The police tape has been taken down from the parking lot of the apartment complex at 1770 Abbott Street Sunday afternoon, but it's still unclear what the RCMP has been investigating.

A single unmarked RCMP SUV remains at the scene as of 3 p.m., along with a single BC Ambulance Service SUV.

Police began their investigation at the complex Saturday.

The Kelowna RCMP has yet to provide any information about the incident that led to the investigation.

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

Police tape surrounds an apartment complex near downtown Kelowna Sunday morning, while officers are on scene investigating.

Police have been at the complex at 1770 Abbott Street, near Highway 97, since Saturday.

It's not clear at this time what police are investigating, but officers appear to be focusing their attention on Unit 5 on the second floor of the two-story building. The second-floor railing in front of Unit 5 has been removed.

At least one officer on scene has “Forensics” written on his jacket.

Castanet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for information about the investigation, but Media Relations Officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera says he has “no information at this time.”

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

The 10-unit apartment complex was last sold in January 2020 for $1.535 million, according to BC Assessment.