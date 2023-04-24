Kelowna city hall renovations wrap on new space for community

Photo: Cindy White One of the smaller meetings rooms in the newly renovated portion of the first floor at Kelowna city hall.

Renovations have wrapped up on a first floor renovation project at Kelowna city hall.

What used to be offices is now a series of meeting rooms of varying sizes for use by city staff, community groups and for recreation programs.

It took about a year to complete the work, which began in March 2022.

"It’s anticipated that City recreation programming will be offered in the Fall and that the public will be able to rent these spaces for meetings, gatherings and events beginning in late 2023," explained Amy Johnston, project architect, Parks & Building Planning.

More details will be available in the coming months through kelowna.ca.

The meeting spaces include rooms for a group as small as six people to larger gatherings in the room on the North end of the building that can host large meetings or community events. It has a small kitchenette for catered events and a public entrance off Water Street across from Stuart Park.

“Subject to budget approval, City staff will continue to engage with the Indigenous syilx Okanagan to complete the space in an effort to create an amenity that promotes reconciliation and that helps educate City staff and the public of the living history of our region,” added Johnston.

Renovations continue on the Garden Level at city hall, where staff who had occupied the first floor space will be moving. As of March 30, the construction contract for both projects sat at $3,537,150.