UBC network issues delayed some final exams Saturday morning

Photo: UBC Okanagan

A UBC Okanagan student was left stressed out and frustrated early Saturday morning when her online final exam was cancelled just minutes before it was scheduled to begin. And it's now been rescheduled to the day she has a flight home.

The student, who asked to remain anonymous over fears of repercussions from the university, had been studying for days and woke up early for her 8:30 a.m. final exam Saturday, which was to be held online. She was supposed to be able to access the online portal at 8:20 a.m., but when she refreshed the page at 8:19 a.m., it said it wouldn't be open until April 29.

About 15 minutes later, the student says her professor logged onto the Zoom feed and told the class that IT issues had forced the postponement of the exam for a full week.

“The few minutes before you write an exam, the adrenaline is very high, and so then when you refresh a page and it says that the exam is at a different date, it's the strangest experience ever,” she said.

“You feel so ready to write this exam and then all of a sudden it's just not there anymore. It's such a weird experience ... there was no real communication.”

UBC has been dealing with network issues since Friday morning. While the school's IT department posted Friday afternoon that services had been restored, the “major interruption” reoccurred early Saturday morning.

But the student says the exam period is stressful at the best of times, and she's not happy with how the university has handled the situation.

She says the school's exam period had only been scheduled until April 28, and she has a flight booked on the afternoon of April 29.

“It's very stressful ... It just doesn't make sense how [those dates are] not being honoured by the people who actually set those dates in the first place,” she said. “They're the ones that are supposed to be supporting us.”

Her professor told her Saturday morning that six classes' exams had been postponed due to the issue, but she's not sure if more were impacted throughout the day. She believes several hundred students have been impacted though, as there were 70 students in her class alone.

Castanet has reached out to UBC Okanagan for more information about the issue but the school did not respond by publication time.

As of Saturday afternoon, UBC's IT department posted that their “network issues have stabilized and services are operational.”