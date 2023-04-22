Summerland cannabis shop vandalized

Photo: PH Cannabis

A Summerland pot shop is recovering from an attempted break-in early Saturday morning.

Chris Nuessler, the owner of PH Cannabis on Main Street, tells Castanet he needs to cough up more than $600 to replace the store's front door after his security camera caught what appears to be a youth trying to smash the glass.

“He was here for quite a while scouting us out. And he also put a timer on his watch, so he might have been timing me or someone to attend this thing. Since then, we’ve put it out on social media and we may have a name. It looks like he’s a minor," said Nuessler.

Nuessler tried to rush to the shop in time to catch the criminal, but by the time he arrived on scene there was nobody in sight and the owner was left to pick up the pieces.

“I attended and got to the shop within 10 minutes... I pulled in front of the store and turned off my engine and walked up and down the street seeing and hearing absolutely nothing… I called the RCMP and then my wife showed up to back me up.”

Nuessler says the type of protected glass he purchased for the store was enough to keep the shards together, creating a spider-web effect on the glass, but nothing more. The glass door was not penetrated fully through the

After posting security photos of the incident to social media, Nuessler says that because Summerland is such a small town, he has a pretty good idea as to who did it, but that he's waiting to hear back from the RCMP on their investigation.

“It’s just senseless vandalism. We’re just trying to make a go of it here in smalltown Summerland and usually it’s fairly quiet here.”

The store remains open to customers while repairs are being completed.