Motorcycle training kicks off in Kelowna

It’s that time of year when motorbikes come out to play, and as motorcycle season gets underway in the Okanagan, the Kelowna District and Safety Council is running their motorcycle training programs to help get people out on the road.

“We’ve started our first class and today is our first traffic portion. And things are rolling, people are learning, and they’re happy, and we’re happy to be back out there. We are trying to get the message out that you don’t know what you don’t know until somebody tells you about it, so we’re in the business of keeping people safe,” explained KDSC senior instructor Daphne Bowden.

After new riders pass their in-house training and parking lot exercises, they’re ready to follow the instructor out onto the road for two days of real-world experience driving.

“We go to the quieter unmarked neighbourhoods and do a lot of familiarization. And then as the days progress, we expand the skills into busier roads — more signage, more paint, more lights — and then on day two we’re going out and touring and doing one ways, and we’re doing lane changes and lots of skills to pass your road test and be a competent rider.”

As new riders get set to hit the road for the first time this year, the KDSC is reminding experienced bikers that it’s always a good idea to brush up on some skills training at the start of riding season before getting back out the busy roads.

“A lot of people don’t go practice cone type exercises in the spring, which you should every spring to get familiar with how the bike manages. I know my bike, but I still like to do the cone course every spring just to make sure, you know, you’re getting back in the saddle and you’re not getting any younger… things get a little more challenging and we like our students to be prepared and to be ready for that.”

If you’re looking to learn how to ride a motorcycle this spring, the Kelowna District and Safety Council is booking training sessions right now throughout the Central Okanagan, and you can contact them by calling the shop or reaching out to them online.