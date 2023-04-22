Photo: Contributed Mike Farnworth

The province is providing money to support Indigenous participation in the legal cannabis industry.

Millions of dollars will be given to the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Business Fund (ICBF) to assist First Nations in the sale of marijuana, according to an announcement by Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

Farnworth spoke at the BC Cannabis Summit at the Kelowna's Eldorado Hotel Saturday. The summit wraps up Sunday and is sold out, with more than 400 industry members in attendance.

Launched in December 2022, the ICBF supports First Nations communities and Indigenous businesses in British Columbia that want to increase their participation in, or join, the regulated cannabis industry.

Nearly $2.3 million will be provided to the New Relationship Trust, which is responsible for administering the program, to increase the number of Indigenous businesses that could receive support through the fund.

The new, one-time funding is in addition to the original contribution of as much as $7.5 million by the province and the federal government over three years.

"I am pleased that this additional grant will support Indigenous entrepreneurs in British Columbia," Farnworth, said in a statement. "It is another step forward in keeping true to our commitment to develop a robust, diverse and sustainable regulated cannabis economy that is inclusive of Indigenous entrepreneurs and First Nations communities."

The fund supports business planning and advisory services, and helps Indigenous businesses or First Nations cover the costs of licensing and permitting. It also makes capital available to support the launch or expansion of businesses.

Additionally, the fund will support the development of information and planning workshops for First Nations communities and Indigenous entrepreneurs to learn about the cannabis industry, regulations, business opportunities and how to apply for funding. These supports will create jobs and economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and First Nations.

The BC Assembly of First Nations said last week that five years after legalization, Canada's framework "still does not provide appropriate avenues for coordination between jurisdictions or appropriate fiscal relationships that reflect the recognition of First Nations' jurisdiction over cannabis."

"First Nations businesses also continue to be challenged by excessive taxation and onerous regulations," the group said in a statement.

One of the organizers of the BC Cannabis Summit, David Hurford told Castanet last week many of the cannabis farmers and processors in B.C. are Indigenous and "have their own language their own way."

"It isn't the cannabis necessarily that is special about B.C., it's the people growing it and the place that the cannabis is grown," he said.

Hurford says the best thing about the summit gathering is the chance for all parties to meet face-to-face to hash out their differences.

"This industry has the potential to be huge. It is huge right now, it's give or take a $4 billion industry, you know, $2 billion legal, $2 billion, not so much," he said. "And that's with no promotion. So that's on par with wineries, it's on par with the film industry."