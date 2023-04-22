Volunteers celebrate 2nd anniversary of Kelowna Community Fridge

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna Community Fridge birthday celebration in downtown Kelowna Saturday.

The Kelowna Community Fridge has been providing food for those in need for two years, but volunteers are also working to build a greater sense of community.

The group is holding their second birthday celebration at the fridge's location at 515 Lawrence Ave. on Saturday, with a BBQ, live music and prizes.

For the past two years, and since February in its current location, those needing food have been able to swing by the fridge and pantry and take whatever they need.

“It's open 24/7 for any community members to access,” said volunteer Samantha Skinner. “If there are items in the space, folks are free to take as little or as much as they would like. ...It encapsulates what community means, by helping others.”

Skinner says they see a large need for the service in Kelowna, as food doesn't last long in the space.

“We're only seeing food go faster and faster,” she said.

Dozens of volunteers are involved in maintaining the space, picking up donations and seeking grant funding, while anyone in the community can swing by and donate food. Skinner says they also have partnerships with a couple of grocery stores and restaurants in the community.

Volunteer Ollie O. said their group is a great example of members of the community coming together for a greater good, without relying on more “official” channels.

“We are a 100 per cent volunteer-run collective, we believe in mutual aid,” Ollie said. “We're not a charity, we're not a company, we are just a group of people who believe in helping other people in the community. And we really want to share out to as many people as possible that they can help too.”

Volunteers have seen a rising demand over the past two years, as food costs have risen across the country.

“We've all seen the rising food costs and there are more and more people who are making decisions like 'Am I going to make rent or am I going to feed my kids?'” said Ollie.

“There is a lot of value purely on the feeding-people level ... and then there's also the community building aspect. There is a lot of humanization of people, particularly unhoused people. ...The fridge offers a great conduit for that, just in general for people to get to know people in their community.”

Those interested in donating funds to the group can do so through their website or through GoFundMe. Guidelines for food donations can be found here.

The fridge's birthday celebration will be running until 3 p.m. Saturday.