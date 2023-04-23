A book recycling pilot project begins through RDCO

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District Waste Reduction office is launching a book recycling pilot project.

It's a three-month pilot project to offer residents of the Central Okanagan a more convenient option for recycling their old books.

The RDCO says their goal is to prevent books from getting tossed in residential recycling carts, which end up contaminating the recycling stream and negatively affecting the communities’ success rates and contracts with Recycle BC.

People living in the area are being reminded that Recycle BC does not accept hard cover or paperback books, such as novels, textbooks, and reference material in curb-side recycling carts.

“Audits by Recycle BC have consistently shown that books are showing up in our recycling carts pushing our contamination rate above the allowable 3%” said Rae Stewart, RDCO Waste Reduction facilitator.

“Our aim is to keep books out of recycling carts and help residents get rid of their books in a more sustainable way. Many books can be donated to thrift stores, or re-sold online, or at book re-sale stores. Through this pilot, we’re looking to offer a more convenient method for residents to dispose of books that can’t be donated or re-sold.”

Books that are kept in good care may be donated to used book retailers, charities, thrift stores, or the Okanagan Regional Library through the Friends of the Library program.

However, if your books are damaged or outdated (more than 5 years old), these may now be added to a series of recycling bins located in the lobbies of some Okanagan Regional Library branches including:

- Mission Library located in the Capital News Centre

- Rutland Library in Plaza 33

- West Kelowna Library in Westridge Mall

- Lake Country inside the Municipal Hall

- Peachland Library in the Village Mall

The bins will be collected by Planet Earth Recycling and will be in place at those locations on a trail basis until the start of the summer season. RDCO wants people "... not to place library books inside these collection bins, and to always consider donating your used books.

The books will then be resold with the rest of them having the bindings cut off and the paper recycled.

In the last quarter of 2022, a total of $55,000 in penalties from Recycle BC were applied to the City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna for having contamination over the allowable three per cent.

If these surcharges continue, RDCO says it could lead to increased costs to deliver the program to residents.