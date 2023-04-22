Kelowna man caught with two kilos of cocaine acquitted due to several Charter breaches

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Guns and cocaine seized during the arrest of George Zacharias in 2017.

A Kelowna man who was found with two kilograms of cocaine in his vehicle and a number of firearms in his home back in 2017 was acquitted on all charges earlier this year, after a judge ruled the police breached his Charter rights multiple times during the investigation.

In a decision from earlier this year, Justice James Williams ruled the cocaine and firearms seized during the investigation into George Zacharias must be excluded as evidence due to a handful of Charter breaches that occurred. As a result, the Crown called no evidence in the case and Justice Williams acquitted the 51-year-old of all charges in January.

Zacharias was charged with one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, eight firearm offences and a non-firearm weapons offence, stemming from his arrest in Abbotsford on July 11, 2017. The two kilograms of cocaine were found in his vehicle during the arrest.

The following day, police obtained a search warrant for Zacharias' Kelowna home on the 400-block of McCarren Avenue, where they found a number of firearms.

Police had been tracking Zacharias since May of 2017, after they'd received information from “confidential sources” that Zacharias had been trafficking cocaine and cannabis.

But the case against Zacharias collapsed after Justice Williams ruled the accused's Charter rights had been violated on six separate occasions during the investigation, of varying degrees of severity.

The most egregious of breaches, which ultimately led to the cocaine being excluded as evidence, was committed by an unnamed “senior member” of the Abbotsford Police Department. Following Zacharias' arrest, he was taken to the APD cells and called his lawyer that night. The phone was brought to his cell on a trolly and Zacharias was able to discuss his situation with his lawyer.

But unbeknownst to him, an audio recording device was in the lobby area of the APD cellblock and Zacharias' side of the conversation was recorded.

An accused person's private communications with a lawyer is strictly protected under the Charter.

The recording came to light a while later, when a member of the secretarial staff of the investigating Kelowna RCMP discovered the recording, while preparing a package of information for the Crown.

“To the credit of the transcriber, immediately after it was understood what this was, steps were taken to ensure that no one listened to it,” Justice Williams stated in his ruling. “Officers involved in the investigation were alerted. They, too, made sure that no one listened to the recording, and Crown counsel was made aware of the situation.

“To the best of my knowledge, all proper measures were taken by the RCMP and Crown counsel to deal with this recording in an acceptable fashion. Regrettably, that cannot be said as regards the APD.”

Justice Williams says the “senior member of the APD who had some managerial role in the operation of the lockup” obtained a copy of the recording and “quite astoundingly,” listened to it.

“That officer's actions were wrong and deserving of censure,” Justice Williams said. “As regards [to] his motive, it is unclear to me. My best guess is that it was some amalgam of curiosity and bad judgment.”

The judge noted he did not believe the recording device had been placed in the cells to specifically listen to private calls with counsel, but he said “that is scant comfort.”

“I believe what occurred was a product of carelessness bordering on ineptitude,” he said, noting the recording device has since been removed from the APD cells.

While Justice Williams said the investigating Kelowna RCMP officers “are essentially free of blame or fault in the matter,” he said there cannot be a distinction when it comes to the Charter breach.

“To draw a distinction between the two police agencies in aid of diminishing the gravity of the situation would, in my view, do a grave disservice to the important role of courts in taking the rights of citizens, all citizens, seriously and protecting those rights properly,” he said.

As a result, Justice Williams ruled the seized cocaine must be excluded from evidence.

“A reasonable member of the community could be forgiven for concluding that it is a much less than perfect example of justice that a person who is caught red handed in possession of two kilograms of cocaine, a drug that cause enormous harm and destruction in our society, walks away without being held responsible. There is validity to that perspective,” he wrote.

“However, there are fundamental principles that we hold in high esteem and the Charter is a significant embodiment of those. It makes those values clear and it provides an effective means for them to be meaningfully upheld and enforced.

“In this case, the interception and recording of the communications between individuals being held in custody of the state and legal counsel, a critical lifeline for such persons, is a breach of a fundamental right that cannot be accepted or excused. It demands a response that is meaningful and which makes clear that courts will not countenance state conduct that offends those rights.”

In addition to the most serious breach by the APD member, Justice Williams also ruled the Kelowna RCMP's “pre-search” of Zacharias' home prior to the issuing of the warrant was unlawful. Additionally, the subsequent search warrant issued by a justice of the peace was also found to be granted without sufficient evidence, making the entire search of the home unlawful. As such, the firearms found there were also excluded from evidence.

Justice Williams also ruled that the evidence did not support a warrant that had been issued by a provincial court judge to allow the tracking of Zacharias' phone. He also found police's inquiries to Budget Car Rentals with regard to Zacharias' vehicle rental were a moderate breach of Charter rights, while an RCMP officer's “ping” of Zacharias' cell phone while he was vacationing in the U.S constituted monitoring outside of the country, which was not covered under the warrant.

This was likely Justice Williams final ruling as a BC Supreme Court justice, as he retired two days after the judgment was made.