Documentary to release next month on mysterious Burger Baron chain

An independent burger chain with a location in Kelowna is the subject of a new crowd-funded documentary releasing next month.

“The Lebanese Burger Mafia” details the Burger Baron, a “rogue fast-food chain with mysterious origins, a cult following, and a secret pathway to the immigrant dream,” says the film’s website.

There are more than 25 Burger Baron locations in Alberta, and one in Kelowna, all which operate completely separate from each other. While most chains have a shared menu, every Burger Baron puts their own spin on things.

“We have such a strong independence, a franchise system doesn’t really work well with us,” said a Burger Baron owner in the documentary trailer.

Burger Baron locations are overwhelmingly owned by Lebanese immigrants.

Filmmaker and writer Omar Mouallem is the heir to one of those franchises and in the documentary, “chases clues through rural Alberta, capturing the trials and tribulations of Arab immigrants and a relentless battle over the burger chain’s trademark rights.”

“The Lebanese Burger Mafia” will make its world premiere at the Hot Docs Film Festival on May 3.