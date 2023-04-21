New downtown Kelowna restaurant La Mantra focuses on Indian, Italian offerings

Photo: Kirk Penton

The Sekhon family was already entrenched in the Kelowna restaurant and beverage business, with three restaurants and a coffee shop in its portfolio.

And it knew exactly what was missing on Bernard Avenue, so it decided to fill that gap. The Sekhons earlier this month opened an Indian-Italian fusion restaurant called La Mantra in the historic Canada Post building, located at 274 Bernard Ave.

The menu is vast and wide-ranging, meaning there is definitely something that will tickle your fancy. Jag and Raman Sekhon have been in the restaurant business for more than two decades, and many of their dishes are tried and true delicacies.

They are now bringing those tasty treats and big servings to downtown Kelowna, working with their sons, Jas and Hargun.

“In Okotoks (Alberta) we’ve had a restaurant for over 20 years,” Jag said. “We’re known for having the best Caesar salad, best lasagna and best pork back ribs.”

The Caesar dressing is famous back home, according to Jas.

“I never even use it for salad,” Jas said. “I use it to dip my pizza and dip random stuff. We mainly sold it just by the litre. Customers would just buy the dressing itself.”

The family owns both Indian and Italian restaurants in Alberta, and it is bringing the best of both of those worlds to downtown Kelowna. There is even a traditional naan bread oven in the kitchen.

“We have ribs, lasagna, gnocchi, tortellini, butter chicken bowl,” Jag says. “So it’s good food for everybody. And also we are open for traditional Indian breakfast. We’ll have a continental breakfast as well.”

Photo: Kirk Penton

Just as enticing as the menu at La Mantra is the restaurant itself, which features the original wood floor and brick wall of the building, which was built in 1908. Blue Sail Design & Contracting’s Calvin Heinrich took care of the rest, using plenty of recycled materials to design a space that showcases a modern look on a historic backdrop. Three of the building’s original stained-glass windows are on display in the back seating area.

“We kept the old fashioned,” Jag said, “and it’s a little bit modern, too.”

The Sekhon family also owns Smoke’s, Pacific Poke and Blenz on Bernard Avenue, as well as the Little Caesar’s location at the corner on KLO Road and Gordon Drive. This is their home, and the family patriarch will continue to support as many other Okanagan businesses as possible.

“I want to do everything local,” Jag said. “Local produce, local eggs, local beer and all those as much as I can. That’s a goal, to engage everybody and create more jobs for local people.”