KSS student earns prestigious position on Parliament Hill next fall

Photo: KSS Blake Roberts selected for Ottawa Page Program.

Kelowna Secondary School French immersion graduate Blake Roberts has been selected for the House of Commons Page Program in Ottawa this coming fall.

Roberts will be attending the University of Ottawa next year and he is one of just 40 post-secondary students, in Canada chosen for the prestigious program.

“I am proud and honoured to be accepted into this program," said Roberts. "I am very grateful for the dedication and hard work of the many teachers who contributed to my success.”

It's been 20 years since a KSS student has been selected for the honour.

“I am so proud of Blake and what he has accomplished," said Mme. Bracken French immersion teacher at KSS. "Successful applicants must be bilingual, knowledgeable, calm in stressful situations, personable, and responsible — Blake most definitely has all these qualities!"

The Page Program provides first-year students with part-time work experience for one year, supporting parliamentary democracy by providing services to members of Parliament.