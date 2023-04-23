App making Lake Country trails more accessible

Photo: Colin Dacre The view from Spion Kop in Lake Country.

A new online interactive map featuring District of Lake Country trails, pathways, and their respective accessibility has been made available to the public online.

Developed with the help of a Canada Healthy Communities Initiative grant, the map was created by the volunteer organization Walk Around Lake Country (WALC) and is designed to be responsive on mobile devices.

The user-friendly map provides information on trail lengths, ratings, cautions, descriptions, and parking availability for a variety of trails within the District of Lake Country. It also includes details on the Regional District of Central Okanagan's Cottonwood and Regional District of Northern Okanagan's Kal Crystal Waters trails, the Winfield Creek trail on the Oceola Fish and Game preserve, and Spion Kop trails on Crown lands.

Additional funding from the grant has enabled the installation of wayfinding signage for the trails and pathways. Printed maps can be obtained at Lake Country Municipal Hall (10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road).

Major trailheads also now feature QR codes that direct users to the online map/GIS web app for more trail information.

WALC, a small volunteer community service organization, is seeking additional members who are passionate about developing and stewarding walking and hiking trails in the community. To learn more or get involved, visit here or email [email protected]