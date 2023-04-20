Kelowna Stand with Ukraine founder receives prestigious civic award

The founder of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine has received one of the most prestigious honours during the Kelowna Civic & Community Awards ceremony.
The Anita Tozer Memorial Award, which is only given out at the discretion of city council, goes to Denys Storozhuk. The award recognizes an individual or group for their extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna.
Storozhuk has been the face of efforts in the Central Okanagan to support the people of Ukraine ever since the Russian offensive began in February 2022. He has helped bring hundreds of displaced Ukrainians to the Kelowna area, recruiting dozens of volunteers to offer them food, shelter, jobs and other support.
The other major award, the Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year, goes to Derek Fuhr. He’s the man behind the motionball Marathon of Sport, which raised $240,000 for the Special Olympics last year.
Here is the full list of recipients of the 48th annual Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on Kelowna in 2022:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council
Denys Storozhuk
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
Trevor Haaheim
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
Okanagan Sun Football Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Kanani Coon
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Sebastien Manuel
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete
Brooklyn Widdess
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete
Walker Sodaro
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Rieger Marks
Honour in the Arts Award
Neil Cadger
Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Central Okanagan Food Bank
Corporate Community of the Year Award
Interior Savings Credit Union
Champion for the Environment Award
Robert Stupka
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
Derek Fuhr
Young Citizen of the Year Award
Liam Sisson
The Young Citizen of the Year finalists receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. Sisson will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
The Civic & Community Awards ceremony was held at the Laurel Packinghouse on Thursday night.
Nominations for the 2023 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2023.