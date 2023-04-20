Kelowna Stand with Ukraine founder receives prestigious civic award

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna Stand with Ukraine founder Denys Storozhuk is the recipient of the Anita Tozer Memorial Award.

The founder of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine has received one of the most prestigious honours during the Kelowna Civic & Community Awards ceremony.

The Anita Tozer Memorial Award, which is only given out at the discretion of city council, goes to Denys Storozhuk. The award recognizes an individual or group for their extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna.

Storozhuk has been the face of efforts in the Central Okanagan to support the people of Ukraine ever since the Russian offensive began in February 2022. He has helped bring hundreds of displaced Ukrainians to the Kelowna area, recruiting dozens of volunteers to offer them food, shelter, jobs and other support.

The other major award, the Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year, goes to Derek Fuhr. He’s the man behind the motionball Marathon of Sport, which raised $240,000 for the Special Olympics last year.



Here is the full list of recipients of the 48th annual Civic & Community Awards who helped shine a positive light on Kelowna in 2022:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Mayor & Council

Denys Storozhuk

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Trevor Haaheim

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Okanagan Sun Football Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Kanani Coon

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Sebastien Manuel

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

Brooklyn Widdess

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

Walker Sodaro

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Rieger Marks

Honour in the Arts Award

Neil Cadger

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Interior Savings Credit Union

Champion for the Environment Award

Robert Stupka

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Derek Fuhr

Young Citizen of the Year Award

Liam Sisson

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists receive funding towards their post-secondary education through The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. Sisson will receive $2,000, while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.



The Civic & Community Awards ceremony was held at the Laurel Packinghouse on Thursday night.

Nominations for the 2023 Civic & Community Awards will begin in the winter of 2023.