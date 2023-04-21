New women's shelter seeks Kelowna city council approval

Photo: Contributed An artist's rendition of the proposed Now Canada Society women's shelter to be built on property at 2609-2611 Richter Street in Kelowna.

Kelowna city council is being asked to approve the look of a new women’s shelter planned for city's South Pandosy area.

The proposed five-storey building, to be owned and operated by the Now Canada Society, is slated for a property at 2609 to 2611 Richter Street. The building is described as “contemporary in style with a modern appearance.”

Stepped back on both sides above the second storey to reduce the massing impact on adjacent properties, the proposed building’s parking will be accessed from the rear lane and is the primary component of the first floor. Shelter services will be located on the second floor and supportive housing units on floors three through five.

According to city staff, who are recommending support, the proposal is consistent with the city’s Official Community Plan form and character design guidelines for low-rise apartment developments.

It also meets the area’s height requirements (which are a maximum of six stories) and the building's ground floor lobby will open onto Richter Street

“The owner, NOW Canada Society, is providing an important social function by proposing a place of refuge with an integrated continuum of care ranging from emergency shelter services to supportive housing units,” says the planning department report to be presented to council on Monday afternoon at its regular weekly meeting.

The project is funded by B.C. Housing to provide shelter and below-market rental housing options to women and children.

Located in the South Pandosy area, the building will be close to schools, parks, a commercial centre, transit, bicycle facilities and a nearby children’s playground.

All that supports the more intensive nature of the development on the property, say staff.