Okanagan charity wants to kickstart food programs at their new farm

Photo: Lucie Bardos

An Okanagan farm charity needs your help planting their new garden in East Kelowna.

The Okanagan Fruit Tree Project, a well-established local food organization with a mission to "cultivate community through local food," was recently gifted a 36-acre farm property in East Kelowna near Spears Rd. and KLO Road.

"This is our first year that we are setting up shop at the farm," said program manager Lucie Bardos.

The group will begin planting vegetables in mid-May and they are hoping to raise $50,000 through an online fundraiser to support their food programs. The fundraiser runs until to May 10 and gives the community the chance to ensure fresh produce is available to those who need it most.

Most of the food they grow is donated to charities like food banks and other organizations as well as their volunteers.

"All of the food that we harvest, whether we're rescuing tree fruits or growing our own produce gets donated, whether it's to volunteers or to social service agencies or schools. The organization puts a strong emphasis on providing stigma-free access to fresh produce, helping connect people with their local food system, and supporting sustainable local food production," says Bardos.

Since 2012, the OFTP has harvested almost half a million pounds of produce to share with the community.