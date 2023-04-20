Cannabis industry gathering this week in Kelowna

It’s been nearly five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada and people from across the industry are gathering in Kelowna for the second annual BC Cannabis Summit to discuss the future of cannabis and just how far it has come since 2018.

“It’s amazing! 15 years ago, you might have been able to buy it in Vancouver in like one shop down there, but yeah, it was a guy in a Honda Civic in the back of a parking lot, that’s what it was… I didn’t even know there was sativa or indica, it was just weed,” said Hemp City and High Score Cannabis owner Lee Schurian.

"I think we have like 50 strains in there and the prices come down to like buddy level prices… The quality is up. It’s awesome, drinks, seeds, whatever. Everything is available now.”

Despite cannabis being more accessible these days with a much wider variety of options to choose from, the secretary of the BC Craft Farmers Co-Op tells Castanet the goal of the summit taking place April 21 to 23 is to grow the cannabis tourism industry in B.C.

“B.C. has a reputation for being the best place in the world to grow cannabis and to consume it. And we have the best farmers in the world, many Indigenous who will be in the room this weekend,” explained David Hurford, secretary of the BC Craft Farmers Co-Op.

"We will be talking a lot about tourism, international tourism as there’s a large demand for tourists to come and have cannabis experiences… But certainly, the summit is an example of economic activity that can be generated through cannabis events and cannabis opportunities.”

Hurford tells Castanet there’s a worldwide demand for B.C. cannabis, but the federal regulations are preventing a lot of small farmers from making the transition. Their goal is to get the BC government to be their voice at a federal level.

“I think the change of the provincial government has demonstrated a new willingness to listen and to look at this opportunity in a big way. That’s really encouraging and I think we’ll see that at the summit this week," he said, explaining they would like to change laws around who can grow cannabis.

"We’ve only been able to transition less than 100 micro cannabis farmers in B.C.… There are 6,000 right now that have legal medical licenses from Health Canada to grow cannabis.”

The 2023 BC Cannabis Summit is happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Eldorado Hotel and is completely sold out with over 400 industry members in attendance.