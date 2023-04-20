UBCO researcher shines a light on 'nightmare' ooze killing cannabis plants

Photo: UBCO UBCO researchers isolate genome for black root rot, a fungus killing cannabis plants in a licensed growing facility in the BC Kootenays. Healthy roots, left, are compared to those affected by black root rot on the right.

A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia Okanagan have identified and analyzed a potentially deadly fungus threatening the cannabis industry.

The fungus, known as Berkeleyomyces rouxiae or black root rot, has been affecting a Canadian licensed producer in the Kootenays.

UBCO doctoral student Chris Dumigan and his team were able to crack the code of the fungus.

The team was contacted by a former classmate at the University of Guelph, Delaney Bray-Stone, who needed help identifying a root-rot pathogen that was rapidly spreading through an aeroponic facility.

“They had to wipe out a crop because it was killing all the plants, but they also had to shut down a wing of their facility and throw out a whole bunch of equipment. All the filters would form this thick, black sludge. Delaney still has nightmares about this thing because of how much stress it caused him," Dumigan says.

.@fos_ubco research team identifies black root rot threatening crops in a #BC production facility https://t.co/uCFxinBC2G pic.twitter.com/SJlqEYbh7r — UBC Okanagan News (@ubconews) April 20, 2023

The research team's first challenge was reproducing black root rot in a lab to study. They were able to find an alternative, carrot agar, which allowed them to begin researching treatments.

“I think this is why it’s been missed in the industry because it’s difficult to culture; it’s pretty specific,” Dumigan said. “It almost needs fresh plant tissue that you convert into a media. But after I made this carrot agar, I returned the next day, and this black cell mass was growing on it that matched what I saw under a microscope.”

Commercial cannabis is unique because Canadian authorities tightly control conventional fungicides, so growers don't have exhaustive options.

Dumigan and his team have identified several species of bacteria that inhabit roots and secrete compounds that can kill certain fungi.

“I’ve found several of them that kill this fungus, but none of this is published. It’s only a potential biocontrol, but they could be registered in Canada because it’s a certified organic option, not a conventional fungicide,” Dumigan said.

The team has released the genome for other researchers to download and study, and Dumigan is also working on a sequence-based diagnostic test so labs can help other producers worldwide avoid the same issues.

“This is science. To do something new, to discover something new, I don’t have an economic incentive in the cannabis industry. But I have a personal interest in pushing the boundaries of science.”