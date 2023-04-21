Meet Me at the Market: Hockey-loving eight-year-old founds beef jerky business

Photo: Cindy White

This is the first story in a recurring series highlighting the stories behind the many vendors and food producers who make up the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market.

Stop by the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market this weekend, and you'll find a very young entrepreneur behind the table of a booth right near the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive.

"It's really fun seeing and meeting people," says eight-year-old Nicholas McMillan, who founded Nick's Famous Beef Jerky a year ago.

Nicholas loves to play hockey, and jerky is a good high-protein, low-fat snack option, but he didn't like the taste and texture, so he came up with his own.

"It all started because I was tired of the dry, salty, thin, tasteless beef jerky. I went to Edmonton, and we stopped at a gas station, and I got beef jerky, and it was really good. So I kinda thought, hmm, maybe I should do this."

After some research, Nick and his dad decided dehydration instead of smoking was the way to go.

"What happened was we started creating our recipes, and Nicholas started bringing it to school, to sell to friends and teachers. Then he realized there was quite a demand for it, and we started working on our application through Interior Health to get it approved," said dad Rob McMillan.

He adds it was quite a challenge to get IH approval because it's a meat product, but they eventually got the go-ahead.

Nicholas' business venture has grabbed the attention of his teachers and classmates. "They think it's really cool, and I inspire people," he says.

The jerky is made at a commercial kitchen in Kelowna. Rob McMillan says they do two runs a week, creating about 300-400 bags per run. Nicholas, Rob, and their business partner Dan Donelly are already looking to expand production.

The soon-to-be-nine-year-old says they are also testing new flavours, including breakfast jerky.

You can find Nick's Famous Beef Jerky at several markets across the region, including the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market. The products are also available online through their website.