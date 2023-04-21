'It's immoral': Kelowna family of man who died in police interaction hopes lawsuit brings answers, change

Cindy White

The family of a Kelowna man who died after being tasered by police in October 2019 has filed a lawsuit against the RCMP in an attempt to get answers about his death.

Clayton Donnelly, 38, died after a pursuit that began near Lake Country, ended on a remote road near Malakwa, where he was shot with a conducted energy weapon.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), investigated the incident.

In December, 2021, the IIO handed the case to the BC Prosecution Service saying its review of the evidence determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed a criminal offence through the use of force that may have contributed to Donnelly’s death.

Sixteen months later, no charges have been laid and the family is in the dark.

“We wanted to do our own independent investigation and hire our own people," Clayton’s stepmother Kelly Donnelly told Castanet. "But that right is taken away from you as soon as the IIO gets involved."

The family wants to know why Clayton was tasered. They say that while he had ongoing drug dependency and mental health issues, he did not have a history of violence. The lack of information about what happened has taken a toll on the Donnellys.

“We’re here because we don’t want that to happen to anyone else. Like everyone else in society, we don’t want another person to have to do this and go through this. It’s immoral, that’s the only word for it, it’s immoral,” said father Kevin Donnelly as he fought back tears.

Mother Kathleen Donnelly says she only learned that her son had been tasered by the RCMP when it was reported by the media the day after Clayton died. When his vehicle was returned to them, they saw all the windows had been smashed and glass was everywhere.

Her son suffered from frequent delusions and she can only imagine what could have been going through his mind while officers broke his windows during the arrest.

“My son was so traumatized and terrorized. That’s what must have happened because we don’t know. You can only guess by what you see,” she said.

Kelly Donnelly said there was a big red mark on the right side of Clay’s neck. “Above his heart, which is not supposed to happen when you taser. A big red mark.

“Do we know that that was a taser? No, because we know absolutely nothing, not an iota of information.”

The lawsuit claims that Clayton was malnourished and unarmed when multiple RCMP officers from the Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP surrounded his vehicle, and during the attempt to arrest him, tasered him.

His family says that while Clayton had never been charged with a crime, he had frequent interactions with the police due to his drug and mental health challenges. Some officers had good rapport with him.

“This is like a two hour chase, quite a long chase. You think they would have had stuff…as soon as they ran his name,” argued Wes Donnelly, Clay’s older brother. “ (He was) driving his own vehicle. He’s not a violent person. He probably weighed 110 pounds at the time. Even at his heaviest he was probably 140 pounds. He just got out of the hospital.”

No RCMP officers have been named in the lawsuit because the family was not told the names of the officers involved. However, the suit claims that the Mountie who deployed the taser should have been aware that his actions in tasering Donnelly in the neck were reckless and would cause injury.

The family says Clayton was let down by multiple systems. They tried for years to get help for him as he struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Visits to the hospital and calls to the police were frequent, causing his family to plead with Interior Health to, or the police, to keep him detained.

While he was committed to KGH's psychiatric under the Mental Health Act, it was never long enough to stabilize him, says his family. Up until the arrest that led to his death, the Donnellys say Clayton was never considered dangerous by the police, and with no criminal charges on him, he could never get into treatment.

His father wonders if involuntary treatment could have saved his son’s life, had he been forced to get care for 60 to 90 days. But Clayton's mental health issues aside, he still can't wrap his head around why his son is dead.

“He should not have been dead. He should have been at a hospital or arrested for erratic driving. He should not have been dead," he said.

“It could happen to all of us out there, and it shouldn’t.”

The family says they put their trust in the system after Clayton's death, did not speak to the media and allowed the IIO to do its job and investigate. They had hope that their questions would be answered once the police watchdog turned the file over to prosecutors 16 months ago, but that faith in the system is long gone.

Kevin Donnelly says he now feels forced to file a lawsuit just to obtain some basic facts about his son's death, emphasizing that he's not seeking money, only to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed to Castanet that no decision has been made regarding possible charges against the officers involved in Donnelly’s death. They declined to comment on the case any further.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court and RCMP have not yet filed a legal response.