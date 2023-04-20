Man charged after replica firearm found in vehicle on Highway 97

Photo: BC Highway Patrol The officer noticed a replica firearm in beside the vehicle's seat during the traffic stop.

The man who was arrested at gunpoint near Reid's Corner Wednesday afternoon has now been charged with multiple offences.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, Cpl. Mike Moore of the BC Highway Patrol says an officer first noticed the driver of the Jeep Compass appeared to be distracted by something in his lap, as he drove northbound on Highway 97 near Reid's Corner.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and upon approach, noticed what appeared to be a handgun in the centre console area,” Cpl. Moore said.

“The officer drew his service pistol and arrested the driver, a local man in his 30s who is known to police, for weapons possession under the Criminal Code.”

The suspect complied with the officer and was arrested without incident. What appeared to be the firearm turned out to be a replica ‘airsoft’ hand gun, designed to resemble a real hand gun.

“This was an extremely tense situation,” said Const. Bevan of the BC Highway Patrol.

“This firearm was designed and was being used specifically to mimic the real thing. I would like to thank all of the nearby motorists for their co-operation and their adherence to safety during this incident.”

The suspect had been previously prohibited from driving.

Following the arrest, Cpl. Moore says the man has been “charged with multiple offences under both the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code,” although the suspect's name has not been released.

The man was released from custody Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court in June. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.