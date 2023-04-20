Kelowna MLA criticizes NDP for use of acronym she calls a 'gendered attack'

Photo: Renee Merrifield

Kelowna's MLA took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to criticize what she called a “gendered attack” against her party by the BC NDP.

A press release issued last week by the BC NDP starts: “BCUP Leader Kevin Falcon recently unveiled his party’s new logo ...”

In response, Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield posted on Twitter that “women's bodies should not be the punchline of your partisan jokes. We're BC United, not BCUP. It's disappointing to see NDP MLAs like Grace Lore and Jagrup Brar using gendered language, like references to bra sizes, to attack their political opponents.”

Hey @bcndp, women's bodies should not be the punchline of your partisan jokes. We're BC United, not BCUP.



It's disappointing to see NDP MLAs like @GraceALore & @JagrupBrar1 using gendered language, like references to bra sizes, to attack their political opponents. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/LKJTT9cdw4 — Renee Merrifield (@ReneeMerrifiel3) April 20, 2023

Merrifield is concerned about the NDP using an acronym for their newly named party, BC United, that could be read by some as “B-cup,” like the bra size. Merrifield called the use of the acronym “sad and disappointing to see.”

“There is no 'P,' there is no 'Party' in our name," Merrifield told Castanet Thursday morning.

"We've drawn it to their attention a couple of times, it being a new name we wanted to give the benefit of the doubt, but it's continued. And it's continued almost with a smirk and a wink. It's just further violence and sexualized language that we just can't stand for.”

On Twitter, she also criticized an email sent out by NDP MLA Grace Lore Wednesday morning that referred to “... Kevin Falcon and the BCUP (formerly BC Liberals) ...”

“Your lack of respect for women is even more disturbing in light of the increase in gender-based violence,” Merrifield posted. “This morning Grace Lore emailed thousands of NDP with gendered attacks.”

Your lack of respect for women is even more disturbing in light of the increase in gender-based violence. This morning @GraceALore emailed thousands of NDP with gendered attacks.



We need leaders who fight for women's rights, not use their bodies as political weapons. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/LE013VYMv6 — Renee Merrifield (@ReneeMerrifiel3) April 20, 2023

BC United MLA for Shuswap, Greg Kyllo, commented on Merrifield's thread: “NDP member immaturity on full display.”

“We've only heard them say 'B-CUP', instead of 'B-C-U-P. There is no 'P,' and it just lends itself to that sexualized nature," Merrifield told Castanet. “When we were BC Liberals, the NDP never referred to us as 'BCLP' ... they know exactly what they're doing.”

But some who commented on Merrifield's thread seemed confused by her concerns.

“This is the wildest of reaches,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Weird interpretation,” wrote another.

“The outrage manufacturing plant is running at full steam,” another commented.

The former BC Liberal Party officially changed its name to BC United earlier this month after members voted for the change this past winter.