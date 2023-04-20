Kelowna fire crews rushed to a house fire on Mountainview Street Thursday

Photo: Madison Erhardt Smoke comes from the roof a home on Mountainview Street Thursday morning.

Fire crews rushed to a reported house fire just off Glenmore Avenue Thursday morning.

The fire was sparked just before 9 a.m. on Mountainview Street, across Glenmore from the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

As of 9:20 a.m., smoke can be seen rising from the roof of the home, but the fire is believed to have been contained to the attic. Firefighters are on top of the roof working to put out any hot spots.

Both occupants of the home were able to get out without any injuries.

- with files from Madison Erhardt