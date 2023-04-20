BC Hydro customers without power in Lake Country

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

Power has now been restored in Lake Country after it went out Thursday morning just after 7.

Crews managed to restore power to 2,193 customers just before 10 a.m. No word on what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL 9:00 a.m.

More than 2,100 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country are without power Thursday morning.

Power went out at 7:13 a.m. and BC Hydro repair crews are on the scene investigating the cause of the outage which is impacting 2,193 customers.

