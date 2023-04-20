New MRI machines coming to Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: KGH Foundation

Kelowna General Hospital is set to receive a boost to its medical imaging capabilities with the installation of a new 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI machine and the replacement of an existing 1.5T MRI machine.

The new machines will increase the number of MRI scans done at KGH from approximately 7,000 to 15,000 per year, providing increased access to diagnostic services for people in Kelowna and the surrounding area.

"Our government has taken a number of steps to improve B.C.'s healthcare system, including significantly improving access to MRI services across the province," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

"The addition of the new MRI and replacement of the existing MRI at Kelowna General Hospital means shorter wait times and better treatment plans for people in Kelowna and surrounding communities."

The state-of-the-art units will reduce the length of the scan, resulting in shorter turnaround times between patients, as well as higher-quality images. They will also have the ability to diagnose complex conditions, such as neurological disease, certain heart diseases, and prostate cancer.

"By adding these new MRI machines, we'll be able to reduce the time people are waiting to access these important diagnostic services," said Susan Brown, Interior Health's president and CEO.

The project will cost $30.7 million, with contributions from the KGH Foundation, $5 million, the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District, $10.3 million, and the Province of British Columbia, through Interior Health, $15.4 million. Bird Construction Group has been awarded the construction management services contract after a competitive bidding process.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and be completed by 2025, with no planned disruption in services during construction.