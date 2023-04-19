Thompson-Okanagan Mounties among those honoured for bravery and service

Photo: Castanet Three Salmon Arm RCMP members are among 154 police officers to be honoured with service medals this week. Cpl. Jaimie Leverrier, Const. Daniel Booker, Const. Erwin Goerzen received medals of valour, the highest award a B.C. officer can receive, for their response to a shooting at a church in Salmon Arm in 2019.

Service medals for B.C. police officers were handed out this week, with several going to Mounties in the Thompson Okanagan.

A total of 154 people from across the province were recognized for their bravery and dedication at the 39th annual Police Honours Night at Government House.

"Day in and day out, police officers work hard throughout British Columbia to keep our communities, homes and roads safe by preventing crime and responding to a variety of calls for service," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

"Over the past two nights, we recognized the brave people serving in police departments throughout our province. Policing is a difficult job, and the pandemic spawned a whole new set of challenges. I want to thank our officers for putting their lives on the line for the safety and security of our communities."

In all, 45 officers received the award of valour, which is the highest award for a police officer in B.C. It is awarded to police officers who acted for the benefit of others while knowingly placing themselves at substantial risk of death or serious injury. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, to attempt to save or protect others from harm.

In addition, 109 officers were recognized with honours for meritorious service for exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways. It is awarded to police officers who demonstrated that they acted in a manner beyond the call of duty.

Awards from detachments in the Thompson-Okanagan are below.

This is the first Police Honours Night held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AWARDS OF VALOUR:

Kamloops Detachment

Const. Richard Christy - rescued a suicidal woman from the icy waters of the Thompson River.

Const. Ryan McNamara, Const. Mark Pederson (now retired) - placed themselves at risk while dealing with a man armed with a shotgun.

Merritt Detachment

Cpl. Richard Aird, Const. Derek Bodner, Const. Josh Shaughnessy, Const. Cory Smith - responded to gunshot fired outside the detachment and confronted a man armed with a rifle.

Const. David Feller - rescued a family stranded on the roof of their vehicle in the Coldwater River.

Salmon Arm Detachment

Cpl. Jaimie Leverrier, Const. Daniel Booker (now with J Division St. Stephen detachment), Const. Erwin Goerzen (now retired) - placed themselves at risk while responding to a call of an active shooter in a local church.

AWARDS OF MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Kelowna Detachment

Cpl. Ryan Law (now with Smithers detachment), Const. Shaun Keyes, Const. Kent Wagner, name withheld - stayed with an injured suspect overnight in freezing conditions at the bottom of a gorge until a high-angle rescue team arrived.

Const. Noemi Duru (now with 100 Mile House detachment), Const. Travis Nicholson - provided life-saving medical aid to an unconscious man suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Const. Christian Fay (now with Campbell River detachment) - saved a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge.

Lake Country Detachment

Const. Peter Hutt, Const. Allison Wanner (now with Kelowna detachment) - saved a suicidal man armed with a knife.

Merritt Detachment

Const. Dane Duford, name withheld - assisted in the rescue of a family stranded on the roof of their vehicle in the Coldwater River.

Const. Blake Chursinoff - moved a vehicle with a trapped and unconscious driver away from encroaching flames.

Osoyoos Detachment

Const. Brent Greenfield - saved an unconscious suicidal man from smoke-filled vehicle.

Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment

Cpl. Jason Goodfellow, Cpl. Kyle Richmond (now with Princeton detachment), Cpl. Scott VanEvery, Const. Ryan Shedden (now with Kelowna detachment) - apprehended an armed woman in a stolen vehicle.

Cpl. Jason Goodfellow - apprehended a suspect armed with an axe.

South East District Emergency Response Team

Const. Carl Kennedy, Const. Dave Lewis (now with West Shore Detachment), Const. Landon Weekes - provided life-saving medical aid to a suspect.

Vernon/North Okanagan Detachment

Const. Kerri Parish (now with Lake Country detachment) - rescued a drowning woman from Okanagan Lake.

Vernon/North Okanagan Police Dog Service

Cpl. Brady Kyle - fought off the effects of bear spray to apprehend a man suffering a mental-health episode.

The full provincial list is here.