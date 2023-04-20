BC Court of Appeal rules jail time necessary for Kelowna mother who sexually abused young daughter

Photo: File photo

B.C.'s top court has found a now-retired BC Supreme Court Justice erred by not sentencing a Kelowna mother who sexually abused her eight-year-old child to jail time.

In a recent BC Court of Appeal judgment posted Wednesday, a three-judge panel overturned Justice Barry Davies' 23-month conditional sentence he handed down to the then 44-year-old woman, and replaced it with a three year jail term.

The woman, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted in August 2021 of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. That December, Justice Davies sentenced her to the conditional sentence followed by two years of probation. A conditional sentence is served in the community under a number of conditions.

But the woman is currently in custody after she allegedly breached the terms of her conditional sentence, although it's not clear how long she's been behind bars.

In the appeal, the Crown said Justice Davies' sentence was “demonstrably unfit” and instead sought a four-year jail sentence.

In sentencing submissions back in 2021, the Crown noted the Supreme Court of Canada's 2020 decision R. v. Friesen, where Canada's top court called for increased sentences for sexual offences against children.

But in response to the Crown's sentencing position of four years jail, Justice Davies said: “Four years is way out of line, counsel. Way out of line ... Single event. Single event. Single event, and yes, breach of trust, serious breach of trust conditions. A single event. Not a four year sentence. Four year sentences are for serial offenders, repeat offenders, repeating offenders against children.”

Justice Davies noted in his sentencing that a conditional sentence would help promote the woman's rehabilitation and help her deal with her substance use and “psychiatric issues.” He noted she had no prior criminal record, the offence occurred the one time when she was “extremely intoxicated,” and she lived with her child, referred to as P, for another five months after the offence with no further allegations.

In its appeal, the Crown said Justice Davies comments to the Crown revealed a “clear error in principle” and an erroneous understanding of the appropriate sentence for sexual offences against children following the Friesen judgment.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the Crown that Justice Davies comments to the Crown are “troublesome” and “clearly incorrect.” But B.C.'s top court ultimately did not find Justice Davies sentence resulted from a “misapprehension of the law.” Instead, the Court of Appeal ruled Justice Davies failed to adequately consider the harm the offence had on P.

“The judge referred to [the mother] as having suffered the 'total removal of her only child from her life,'” the judgment states. “No mention was made of the likely trauma suffered by P who, as a young child, was removed from her home and separated from the only parent involved in her life.”

As a result, the three-panel judge set aside the conditional sentence and instead handed down a three-year jail sentence. The three-year sentence runs from Dec. 13, 2021, when she first began serving her conditional sentence.

Justice Davies retired as a B.C. Supreme Court justice in 2022, after serving in the role since 1996.

The offence

P was removed from her mother's care in November 2018, after the mother entered into a rehabilitation program to address a longstanding substance abuse issue. P began living with her aunt.

In December, P told her aunt how her mother had touched her genitals with her hand and mouth one night in July 2018, after her mother had been drinking heavily. The aunt contacted police and P recounted what happened to Const. Claudette St. Thomas of the Kelowna RCMP's Child Exploitation Unit.

According to a pre-sentence report, P has been “resilient” and has made “incredible progress” since she's left her mother's care. However, she was initially described as a “scared lost puppy that was unsure and she was “often found hiding in a closet crying.”

During trial, the mother denied the allegations, and said her estranged mother and sister who P now lives with had brainwashed P.

“A lot of this has to do with my mother and my sister saying I’m on drugs and pills,” the accused testified. “I mean, I do feel if they felt these things, maybe they should try to help me instead of putting these accusations out there. A lot of things P is saying is just coming out of my mom’s mouth.”