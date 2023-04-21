Students come together to cook for the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Madison Erhardt

Culinary students from Canyon Falls Middle School and Okanagan Mission Secondary joined forces this week to make food for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The students spent hours in the kitchen assembling casseroles as part of their work in the Kitchen Brigades, a national program designed to teach young adults the skills they need to succeed in the culinary industry.

According to Chef Michael Magliocchi, who oversees the program, the students were eager to take on the challenge of preparing casseroles for those in need.

"Our students are incredibly passionate about cooking, and they understand the impact that food can have on people's lives," he said.

"They were excited to put their skills to use and create something delicious for those who might not have access to fresh, nutritious meals."

The Food Bank doesn’t typically expect meals from the public.

"This is much different because it’s a chef-led exercise in an industrial kitchen, with food safe procedures being followed, so we're able to move forward with the students' generous donations," said RayAnn Gruza, COFB engagement coordinator.

"It’s great that we get to do what we love and help others while doing it," said Grade 7 student Rylee Seaward.

Seaward days her favourite part about cooking is seeing people enjoying what she has made.

"Once you make something and then you give it someone... and they they really like it, you get to say 'I made that'."

The Kitchen Brigades program plans to continue cooking together in the coming months.