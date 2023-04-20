Kelowna mayor lobbying province, Interior Health on public safety

Rob Gibson

It's been seven months since Tom Dyas won a landslide election against incumbent Colin Basran for the mayor's chair in Kelowna.

"Hopefully the honeymoon isn't over yet," Dyas says.

After winning election in his second attempt, Dyas says he had a clear vision for the areas where he was hoping to have the greatest impact — safety and crime.

"As our citizens know, the community knows crime and safety was one of the key points in the last election."

Since Dyas became mayor, the goalposts have shifted and the province has moved to decriminalize small amounts of illicit drugs for people 18 or above as part of a three-year pilot by the federal government.

"There is a lot of involvement there on a few different levels," said the mayor, who said the biggest change has been in the way bylaw and RCMP are allowed to interact with individuals.

"It has changed with respect to drug usage, and it's become more of a health issue than a crime as we can see with the decriminalization. So in treating it as a health issue, those partners are truly needed."

Dyas says there is only so much bylaw officers and RCMP can do. So he has started the process of engaging the province, meeting directly with the province and Interior Health.

"There needs to be that engagement from the health side to assist. Just for the benefit of these individuals. It's not about the stigma. It's not about incarcerating individuals or anything along those lines. It's about how do we actually help," Dyas said.

Dyas is now working with the results of a recent survey that indicates business owners and employees around Interior Health's Outreach Urban Health Centre feel unsafe and believe the site is detrimental to their ability to run their businesses.

"When you look at the results of the survey, and everything was in the 85-90 percentile with regards to how it was affecting them. Everything from feeling uncomfortable walking to their car at nighttime, to the effects of shoplifting," he said.

"We truly recognize that there are lived experiences of individuals who are on the street, and we want to do everything we can to help them get better. But there are also a lot of lived experiences of business owners in the downtown core, who are trying to keep their business operational and trying to kind of you know, feed their families too."

Dyas recognizes that change may take time but he says he's committed to following through on the campaign promises he made more than seven months ago.

"It's like a very large ship that's moving forward and we want to kind of change direction on items, but they just take a little bit of time."