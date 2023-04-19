Deal finally ready to complete Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Contributed A gate has been up blocking what will be the last remaining portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Now a deal has been done to open it up.

The City of Kelowna, the District for Lake Country, the Okanagan Indian Band and the federal government are ready to close the remaining gap on the Okanagan Rail Trail through the Central Okanagan.

The deal, three years in the making, stems from a memorandum of understanding between the parties signed in February 2022, after negotiations started in 2020.

According to a staff report going to Kelowna city council on Monday, the parties have finalized, or are actively finalizing, six separate legal agreements, of which the rail trail access permit between Kelowna and the OKIB is one.

The other agreements concern water supply between Kelowna and Lake Country (complete), water and wastewater service between Kelowna and the OKIB (subject to a concurrent report), a sewer permit between Kelowna, the OKIB and the federal government (complete), a permit for Commonwealth Road between the same three parties (under development) and a sewer agreement between Kelowna and Lake Country (complete).

The Rail Trail is a recreational multi-use trail extending from Okanagan Lake in Kelowna all the way to the District of Coldstream, just south of Vernon in the north Okanagan.

A 2,300-metre gap, that crossed OKIB land on its No. 7 reserve in the Lake Country area, separated the trail’s southern and northern portions.

The joining stretch will be four metres wide, paved and open to pedestrians, bicycles, e-bikes, wheelchairs and other non-motorized modes of transportation.

As well, scooters and devices used by persons with disabilities will be allowed.

The land the new stretch of trail will sit on is part of just over seven hectares awaiting transfer to the OKIB from the federal government.

Under the permits negotiated, the OKIB will authorize use for recreational purposes, as well as to city workers and contractors to complete the Rail Trail work. All construction costs will be the responsibility of the city and the permit has a term of five years.

In February, when the MOU was announced, the city said the agreement will protect the existing sewer main located within a section of the rail corridor on OKIB Reserve No. 7, which routes wastewater from the Beaver Lake Service area. It is necessary to service OKIB lands, as well as allow for some treated wastewater effluent from Lake Country to be processed at the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The sewer permit agreement was needed before the Rail Trail permit and the Commonwealth Road agreement —to provide access between Highway 97 and Jim Baily Road via Commonwealth Road—could be completed.

The right of way for the missing stretch of the trail is the popular recreational trail is the trail's final phase.

City staff are recommending to the council the permit be executed.