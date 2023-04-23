Raising money for local charities through RV sales

Photo: Contributed

A Lake Country RV dealership is making a large donation to two local charities.

Voyager RV Centre's Voyager Cares initiative for 2023 is in full swing, with over $30,000 in donations already made through their year-long campaign.

Kicking off the Voyager Cares fundraiser back in late 2022 with the goal to raise $100,000 by the end of 2023, these two donations make for a great start.

The first donation of $13,200 will be given to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, while another $18,750 will be awarded to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

"Despite some headwinds in our industry, we thought it was important to bring back Voyager Cares for this year.” explained Voyager RV Vice President Jason Friesen.

“For me it’s simple - there has to be more to this business than sales and servicing of RVs. While that’s important and will always be our focus, helping our community has to be just as important.”

With all employees voting on local charities of choice, the top eight vote-getters were then selected to be the recipients for 2023, with each charity given a specific month to raise donations. For every RV sold during that charity's month of fundraising, each department committed to making an a donation.

"They picked the charities, and their hard work finding, selling, servicing and cleaning the RVs each month is what leads to these big donation amounts," he continued.

"Plus we bring reps from each charity here for the cheque presentations, so that our staff can learn about what the donations mean to the charity and our community. It’s a pretty cool experience.”

For the Central Okanagan Food Bank, this will help feed the mouths of the over 4,000 individuals on a monthly basis.

“I just want to thank every single one of you at Voyager who made this possible! Right now are serving double the amount of people than pre-COVID, an average of over 6000 people in the community," said RayAnn Garza of the COFB.

"So this (donation) is beyond our wildest dreams. With our buying power purchasing food on a wholesale level, this is like a $40,000 donation from Voyager RV in terms of what we can purchase for the community.”

The CMHA says the near $19,000 donated to the organization will help over 300 people that they house, their outreach services team, the youth population and more.

The next beneficiary of Voyager Cares, based on RVs sold during the month of April, is the Kelowna Hospice House.