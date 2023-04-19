Wilden resident captures video of cougar wandering by her home

Madison Erhardt

A Wilden resident was shocked to see a large cougar wandering on to her driveway Monday night.

Jennifer Fowler says the cat stopped by her home around 9:30 p.m.

"This is called 'Nature Inspired' up here in Wilden, but I have never seen one live. We have had bears and we have had deer, but that's the first cougar. "

Fowler posted the video onto the Neighbours of Wilden Facebook page to warn her community.

"I have neighbours... and because it was still 9:30 at night some people still have their pets out in the backyard," she said.

The British Columbia Ministry of Environment estimates the cougar population within the province to be approximately 7,000 animals.

If you do encounter a cougar you should:

Stop: Never approach or feed a cougar at any time for any reason.



Keep back: At least 100 meters.



Stay calm: Detour around any cougar, give it space and do not run. Maintain eye contact, never turn your back, speak in a confident voice and slowly back out of the area. Sudden movements may provoke an attack.

Keep children close: Always keep children nearby and in sight. Pick up all small children immediately.



Be prepared: Utilize natural barriers and keep trees or other large obstacles between you and the cougar. Carry Bear Spray, Walking Stick and Noisemakers to use for protection. Make noise to avoid surprise encounters. Avoid walking alone.

If a cougar approaches — stand your ground, appear large, make noise, hold your coat open, raise your arms and do not bend over or crouch down. Use a stick, rock, walking stick and deploy your bear spray for protection.

If a cougar attacks — fight back.

Dogs may provoke a cougar attack, so pets should be kept on leash or left at home.

The Conservation Officer Service also reminds people not to feed wildlife of any kind because it can attract bigger predators.