Cecil's Perogies to celebrate 30 years of business this weekend

Kelowna’s famed Cecil’s Perogies is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend.

Owner Darlene Warwaruk credits their special sauce as the reason for the restaurant’s long term success.

“Secret sauce is the key to the perogies. It’s not sour cream, it’s homemade," she said.

"It’s an ongoing batch that we create every day. And we have six batches going a day and we just keep adding to the batch."

“So sometimes, when you take the sauce home yourself, it doesn’t quite turn out like ours because we’ve been cooking ours steadily as it goes… We probably go through about probably 24 quarts of cream per day.”

Warwaruk tells Castanet her and her late husband Cecil originally wanted to open a restaurant built around both homemade and affordable family food. Something that would feed the family, but would also bring the customer back for seconds.

“We would go to McDonalds with our grandkids and it would cost us $25, right? We used to think, what could we do where people could have home cooked food and it wouldn’t cost you a fortune to feed your family? So that was our values when we opened the restaurant,” she continued.

“The high school kids would come in and they’d line up for perogies and we had to know their name because we didn’t have a system… it was wonderful, we got to be good friends with a lot of them, and now they’ve gone on to their careers and they’re bringing their children back now.”

Sold exclusively in Kelowna, loyal customers will come from far and wide for Cecil's perogies and the friendly customer service.

“Been coming to Cecil’s Perogies here for about eight years. I used to work in the area, and now moved to Vancouver. Even if it’s been three years since I’ve come here, Jonathan here remembers my name, what I order, gets it all ready,” said a smiling customer over lunch.

“I’ve had a group of employees down here working from Vancouver and we had nothing but utmost compliments and experience here. If you haven’t tried it, you’re supremely missing out.”

Cecil’s is holding a 30th anniversary event Saturday at 1011 Richter Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., where they’ll have good prices, prizes and free cake.

They've also added a merchandise section, selling t-shirts, onesies fanny packs and more.