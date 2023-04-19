Black Box Theatre to host play on the Afghan war from Kelowna doctor's experience

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking to do something on a Wednesday night, Shakespeare Kelowna is hoping you stop by the Black Box Theatre.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the theatre will be hosting a play titled "The Fighting Season".

"The Fighting Season" is a story of the Afghan war through the eyes of a Canadian field medic, an orthopaedic surgeon and a recovery room nurse.

"This play was written by a local playwright who is the son of an orthopaedic surgeon in town. This surgeon, back in 2008, went to Kandahar as a civilian surgeon working with the armed forces. He came back with stories of his experiences and inspired his son to write this play which is loosely based on that experience," director Stephen Jefferys said.

The play is written by local Sean Harris Oliver and will be preformed by Graham Daley, Chelsea Scholz and Andrew Gibbs.

The show will kick off Wednesday at 7.30pm and run at the same time until Saturday.

Tickets are $35.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.