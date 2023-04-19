Man arrested at gunpoint on Highway 97 near Kelowna's Reid's Corner Wednesday

Photo: Contributed An officer arrests a man at gunpoint near Reid's Corner Wednesday afternoon.

A man was pulled over and arrested at gunpoint near Kelowna's Reid's Corner just after noon Wednesday.

Multiple Castanet readers captured photos of the incident on Highway 97.

One woman said a white Jeep was stopped by an RCMP officer in the northbound turning lane of Highway 97, at about 12:10 p.m. A photo shows the officer appearing to point his firearm at the driver of the Jeep, while the suspect lays on the ground.

The man was arrested and placed in the back of a cruiser.

The witness said more RCMP officers arrived at the scene and removed two knives and a handgun from the Jeep. She said officers are “searching every inch of the vehicle from the trunk to under the hood.”

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the arrest.

Northbound Highway 97 traffic in the area appears to be slowed while police investigate.