Valley Medical Laboratories acquired by Dynacare

Photo: Pexels

Okanagan-based Valley Medical Laboratories has been sold to Dynacare, another medical laboratory chain based in Ontario, effective May 1.

Dynacare will continue to provide laboratory service across Valley Medical's 14 locations across the Okanagan Valley, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Peachland, Winfield, Osoyoos and Lumby.

“Expanding our presence in the province of British Columbia allows us to include a licensed community laboratory, providing additional healthcare services for patients, healthcare providers and government organizations,” said CEO of Dynacare Vito Ciciretto.

Dynacare has more than 50 years of experience and their healthcare solutions within the province include medical courier services for The Interior Health Authority and drug and alcohol testing for the mining, construction, oil and gas pipeline industries, as well as prenatal testing contracted by the BC government.

Valley Medical has been a healthcare provider in BC since 1969 and was the first BC laboratory to provide on-demand HIV testing in the Interior Health region in 2016. Dynacare says Valley Medical was a critical resource during the pandemic, allowing patients to gain access to laboratory services within the community.

“It was important for Valley Medical to align with a company that had a similar vision, that would uphold our service standards and continue the partnerships we have built in the province. We are very confident in Valley Medical’s future with Dynacare," said Dr. Jason Doyle, Valley Medical’s Medical Director.