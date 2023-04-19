LiDAR mapping over Kelowna this summer part of urban forest strategy

Photo: Madison Erhardt Knox Mountain

What does the tree canopy over Kelowna really look like?

The city is about to find out in full 3D.

A contract goes out to tender Wednesday for a company to do LiDAR mapping of the city, including Kelowna's urban forest. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. It uses light beams to collect data, that is then used for three-dimensional models and digital elevation mapping. The estimated cost of the project is $100,000.

“It’s essentially data that can be used for all different kinds of analysis. So canopy cover would be one analysis we would run on the data that was collected,” said Tara Bergeson, urban forestry supervisor.

The information will be incorporate into a new ten-year sustainable urban forest Ssrategy.

Bergeson told city council that several goals set out in the initial urban forest strategy have been achieved since in was adopted in 2011. Those include the NeighborWoods program, wildfire fuel management treatments, an update to the Municipal Properties Tree Bylaw, canopy targets adopted in the Official Community Plan and improved staffing and funding to the urban forestry department.

A technical analysis by an outside consultant found that the city has gone from a poor/fair rating in 2011 to a fair/good this year in meetings its goals. Those goals include protecting, connecting and expanding the urban forest, maintaining a healthy, safe and viable urban forest, involving people and organizations in urban forest management and monitoring and innovating.

Bergeson said there are some serious challenges, especially from the changing climate and severe weather events.

“With heat, drought, wind and rain events that are outside the normal range, or what we should typically see for our area. This creates stress and decline in trees that feed into forest health issues,” she explained. “We’re also managing years of a suppressed fire regime, which has created buildup of forest fuels in our ecosystem that is historically fire depending, meaning it requires fires regularly at a low severity to regenerate properly.”

The city has been trying to deal with that buildup is by removing volatile fuels from municipal property and through the launch of the FireSmart Community Chipping Pilot last year.

That program is back this year and has proven very popular.

“It starts on May 3 and we actually just today we’ve reached full capacity on the program. So we are going to be closing the program and creating a wait list for further sign ups," said Bergeson.

The vast majority of Kelowna’s urban forest, about 75 per cent, is on private land. Bergeson pointed out that the city can ensure protection of the tree canopy from programs and incentives like NeighbourWoods as well a through regulations.

She hopes to bring back the updated Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy for adoption by council later this year.