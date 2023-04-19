The 6th annual Okanagan Dream Rally is fast approaching

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Dream Rally organizers have announced the date for the sixth annual event in support of Ronald McDonald House and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

August Luxury Motors will serve as host on Saturday, July 29.

Drivers will start their engines along Water Street by Prospera Place.

Over 200 luxury cars will be filled with underprivileged and sick children from the community.

The kids will be driven from Kelowna to Penticton for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

August Motors is still in search of drivers and sponsors for the event.

"The more the drivers, the more kids we can put in the passenger seat. We try to make wishes as best we can," said Matt August, co-founder of the August Family Foundation.

Last year, the event raised $1.7 million for the KGH Foundation and Ronald McDonald House B.C. and Yukon.

"It's getting easier and easier. After you get a rhythm to it and have all the RCMP support, highway support, and city support, it gets easier, but our aspirations get larger and larger. Hopefully, we get to add a few different surprises and stuff along the way," August added.

To date, the Okanagan Dream Rally has raised over $3.3 million.

For more information and to register a driver, click here.

Madison Erhardt