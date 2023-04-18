Plans submitted for 130 rental homes at corner of Gordon and Lawson

Photo: Contributed

Plans are rolling for a residential rental building one block north of Bernard Avenue on Gordon Drive.

HPG Development and Zeidler Architecture have submitted rezoning and development permit applications for the property on the northeast corner of Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue.

The six-storey wood frame building would feature 130 rental units, including 36 two- and 80 one-bedroom units. There would also be eight studios and six townhomes.

The developer has also applied for a development variance permit in order to have a minimum front-yard setback.