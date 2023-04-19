St. Joseph Catholic students prepare for a graduation performance

Elementary school students set to graduate at St. Joseph Catholic school in Kelowna are preparing to perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Rotary Centre for the Arts’ Mary Irwin Theatre.

“It’s an Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice production, and the grade 7 cast from St. Joseph Elementary will be performing this alongside the junior choir,” said Kate Hopley, Grade 7 teacher.

“The musical is a story of love, family, forgiveness and reconciliation. It’s a beautiful story with lots of fun humour, energy and drama.”

Having not performed in front of a live audience since before the pandemic, St. Joseph Catholic School students were feeling the jitters at rehearsal, but it’ll all be worth it come show time.

“I think I’m nervous because, I mean, it’s a lot of people. And I think I’m really excited because we’ve worked really hard on this. I think at the start of the year when we were just learning Joseph, we barely knew anything and we weren’t the best," said Elliana, a grade seven student.

"I think it’s really cool to see how much better everyone has gotten and how much harder they’re working, especially the boys."

Elliana and her classmate Isabella have enjoyed the creative process to this year-long project, and they're looking forward to getting on stage for this dramatic act.

“I really like the dancing parts. I also like singing because it’s a musical, so there’s lots of singing involved. And everybody has really nice voices, so it’s really nice to hear,” said Isabella Bailey.

Making the shift to high school next year, Hopley says the message to students through this play was to follow your heart and to never give up on your dreams.

“The opening and the closing song of the musical is called ‘Any Dream Will Do’, and I think as kids depart and graduate from our grade seven class, it’s such a beautiful message to take with them that whatever they dream, whatever their passions are, whatever they hope for their lives in the future, they need to just get out there and dream it and do it. And if they believe in themselves, they can make anything happen,” continued Hopley.

If you’re interested in checking out Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, you can buy tickets through the school website for shows on May 17 and 18.

All money made for the live play will be donated to two charities chosen by St. Joseph Catholic School, including Saint Vincent de Paul and Haiti in our Heart.